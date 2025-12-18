Estonia, Azerbaijan see potential for expanding freight transport in railway sector (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Estonia and Azerbaijan see potential for expanding freight transport in the railway sector and digital integration, Arthur Raichmann, Commercial Director of Estonian Railways (AS Eesti Raudtee), told Trend.

He noted that railway cooperation between Estonia and Azerbaijan is currently very modest. "The volume of freight transport is small - about 1% of the total, with flows mainly going from Azerbaijan to Estonia. We are striving to change this situation by identifying opportunities for transport in the opposite direction and significantly increasing the total volume of freight traffic. Estonia has presented its experience in the field of information technology, which is considered a promising area for cooperation. A concrete starting point for digital partnership could be the introduction of digital exchange of existing freight transport data, followed by the exchange of information on the movement of freight cars in real time," said A. Reichman.

According to him, although the possible integration of Estonia into the Middle Corridor was discussed, there are no specific transport projects using this route yet.

Raichmann added that active work is underway on the development of relevant projects.