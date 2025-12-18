Azerbaijan's wage fund sees significant increase from 2018 through 2025, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The wage fund in Azerbaijan increased 3.2 times in the period from 2018 through 2025, including a 3.6-fold increase in the non-state sector, Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anar Aliyev said at the Dayaq award ceremony, Trend reports.

"In 2018-2025, the number of employment contracts increased by 45 percent, or 595,000, with 92% of this growth accounted for by the private sector. During this period, the wage fund in the country grew 3.2 times, including 3.6 times in the non-state sector. To ensure active employment of the population and in response to the challenges of the modern labor market, the Employment Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019-2030, approved by the relevant decree of the head of state, forms the basis of long-term state policy in the field of employment, aimed at ensuring effective employment of the population," the minister said.

According to Aliyev, since the beginning of the reforms, more than 2.1 million people have been covered by active employment promotion measures.

“Of these, 823,000 people were employed, more than 54,000 people in 82 professional fields received vocational training, and 111,000 people were involved in the self-employment program,” he noted.