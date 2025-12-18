President of Kazakhstan meets Japan’s Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 18 December 2025 10:30 (UTC +04:00)
Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 18. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Emperor Naruhito of Japan as part of his official visit to the country, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

The meeting marked the commencement of President Tokayev’s inaugural official visit to Japan. The President expressed his deep gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Japanese hosts.

In his remarks, President Tokayev highlighted that Japan has long been a source of inspiration for the people of Kazakhstan, particularly due to its discipline and resilience. He emphasized that the bilateral relationship between the two nations is rooted in mutual respect and is underpinned by decades of cooperation across a range of sectors.

Emperor Naruhito, for his part, conveyed his belief that the visit would serve as a significant milestone in the history of bilateral ties, with the potential to elevate cooperation between Japan and Kazakhstan to a new and more profound level.

Throughout the meeting, the sides engaged in a productive exchange of views on matters of bilateral importance, as well as key international and regional issues.

