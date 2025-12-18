UN official stresses media’s impact on shaping inclusive societies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.​ Media plays a crucial role in shaping an inclusive society, Vladanka Andreeva, the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, told Trend on the sidelines of a seminar on “Promoting the Use of Inclusive Language in Media” in Baku.

The event was organized jointly by the UN Office in Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

“This is the first initiative we are carrying out together with the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and organizations protecting the rights of persons with disabilities. I hope this will not be the only seminar organized for media professionals and that you will gain valuable knowledge here,” Andreyeva said.

She expressed satisfaction with the collaborative efforts to organize seminars and training sessions for media professionals alongside the ministry and disability rights organizations.

“We aim to turn words into meaningful action, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their abilities, has equal access to services and the opportunity to reach their full potential. How Azerbaijani society perceives and embraces these individuals is vital, and that is precisely why the media plays such an indispensable role.

The media shapes public attitudes and understanding of inclusivity in profound ways. The words you choose tell the stories of these individuals, highlight their rights and needs, and influence not only policymakers but also everyday people. This helps foster acceptance, supports individuals of all abilities, including children, and encourages society to stand alongside them. It is precisely this impact that makes the organization of this seminar so rewarding,” she added.

