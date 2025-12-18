Azerbaijanəs Baku hosts seminar on promoting inclusive language in media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.​ Baku is hosting a seminar focused on advancing inclusive language in media, organized by the United Nations (UN) Office in Azerbaijan in partnership with the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Trend reports.

The seminar brings together media representatives, Organizations of Persons with Disabilities, the UN Communications Group, the UN Inclusion Working Group, and experts on disability rights.

The event aims to raise awareness among media professionals about the responsible coverage of inclusive language and disability-related topics, strengthen cooperation between media outlets, Organizations of Persons with Disabilities, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, and the UN system, and provide journalists with practical tools and examples for using non-discriminatory and empowering language. It also seeks to create a dialogue platform between persons with disabilities and the media, encouraging storytelling that reflects dignity, equality, and personal identity.

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Rashad Mustafayev and UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva are scheduled to deliver speeches at the seminar.

As part of the program, an interactive stage session titled “The Words We Choose” and an interactive exercise on the use of language in the portrayal and analysis of disability in Azerbaijan’s media will be held.

This will be followed by presentations on “Understanding Disability and Inclusion: Key Concepts and Terminology” by Aydin Khalilov, a representative of the Independent Living Center for Persons with Disabilities, and Gular Fatalin, Coordinator of the UN Inclusion Working Group.

Will be updated