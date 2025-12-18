Azerbaijan and UAE discuss strengthening consular relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. On December 17, 2025, the second consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates took place in Baku, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

The Azerbaijani delegation at the consular consultations was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, while the delegation from the United Arab Emirates was headed by Rashid Nadhar Rahmah, Director of the Consular Services Department of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the consultations, discussions centered on the current state and prospects for the enhancement of consular relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, a key partner nation for Azerbaijan. The possibility of signing new bilateral agreements in this field was also explored.

The dialogue further addressed the latest advancements in consular services, with both parties sharing insights into their respective experiences and the mechanisms employed in the digitalization of consular services. Additionally, the discussions focused on opportunities for expanding cooperation and the mutual adoption of best practices in this domain.

Moreover, the importance of strengthening bilateral ties in several key areas, such as migration, justice, border control, internal affairs, education, social services, and others, was underscored.

The parties reached an agreement to hold the next round of consular consultations in Abu Dhabi in 2026.