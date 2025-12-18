Slowing inflation in Central Asia to create conditions for lower interest rates – EDB

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 18. Slowing inflation in Central Asia will create conditions for lower interest rates, Vice Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Economist at the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Evgeny Vinokurov said at the presentation of the report “Macroeconomic Forecast 2026-2028” in Almaty, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He believes that inflation will slowly but surely take a back seat in most Central Asian countries.

"By the end of 2026, according to our forecasts, inflation in Kazakhstan will be around 9.7%, in Kyrgyzstan 8.3%, and in Uzbekistan 6.7%. In Tajikistan, inflation will reach 4.5% y/y by the end of 2026, remaining within the target range. Slowing inflation will create conditions for lower interest rates," he said.

According to EDB analysts, the currencies of the majority of nations are poised to exhibit consistent fluctuations.

The EDB is a multilateral development bank designed to promote economic growth in member states, expand trade and economic ties between them, and develop integration processes in the Eurasian space through investment activities. The EDB has seven member countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

