Uzbekneftegaz announces new Chairman of Management Board

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 18. Abdugani Sanginov has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekneftegaz, Trend reports via the company.

The decision was approved by the sole shareholder, confirming Abdugani Sanginov as Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Uzbekneftegaz.

Prior to his appointment, Sanginov served as Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Uzbekhydroenergo.

Meanwhile, Bakhtiyor Sidikov, who had led Uzbekneftegaz since 2023, has been relieved of his duties as Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekneftegaz in connection with his transfer to another position.