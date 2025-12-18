Eurasian Development Bank forecasts solid economic growth for Uzbekistan in 2026

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 18. Economists at the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) expect Uzbekistan’s economy to grow by 6.8% in 2026, said Artur Sharafutdinov, Head of the bank's Country Analysis Center at the Analytical Directorate, Trend reports.

Speaking at the presentation of the bank’s macroeconomic forecast for 2026-2028 in Almaty, Sharafutdinov noted that economic growth will be fueled by big-ticket investments and heavy-hitting projects in energy, industry, and infrastructure. These include solar power plants, data centers, green hydrogen and ammonia projects, the expansion of transport infrastructure, and urban development under the “New Uzbekistan” initiative.

“Moreover, inflation will gradually move closer to the target level of 5% and, according to our forecasts, will amount to about 6.7% by the end of 2026,” Sharafutdinov noted.

According to EDB forecasts, the Central Bank is expected to keep the base interest rate at around 14% per annum for now, with a gradual reduction to approximately 13% by the end of 2026. The projected mean exchange rate for the Uzbek sum is anticipated to hover around 12,800 per US dollar, with stringent monetary policy, robust export expansion, and substantial remittance inflows expected to mitigate downward pressure on the national currency.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel