Yelo Bank supported the Next-Gen Finance Forum in Baku (PHOTO)

On December 17, 2025, the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan), with the support of Yelo Bank, successfully hosted the Next-Gen Finance Forum: Innovation, Technology & Inclusion.



The forum aimed to discuss the role of innovation, technology, and inclusion in the financial sector, while providing a platform to exchange views on emerging trends, future challenges, and opportunities. The event brought together industry leaders and international experts to highlight perspectives within a rapidly evolving financial ecosystem.



Distinguished speakers addressed the forum:



- Inna Ozhogina, Country Manager for Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Mongolia at Amazon Web Services (AWS);

- Laksh Gangwani, Managing Director for Global Growth & Client Engagement at ViewTrade Holding Corporation;

- Edgar Abdullayev, Managing Director at United Payment Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Executive Board of AzFINA.



They shared insights on the impact of artificial intelligence on financial services, new trends in wealth management, and the role of digital platforms in shaping the future of finance.



The second part of the forum featured a panel discussion moderated by Vugar Namazov, CEO of Unicapital Investment Company and Deputy Chairperson of the AmCham BFI Committee. The panel explored the practical applications of financial technologies and opportunities for inclusive finance. At the end of the session, participants engaged in an open dialogue, posing questions directly to the speakers.



For Yelo Bank, supporting this forum represents an important step in promoting innovative approaches and advancing inclusivity in the financial sector. The Bank remains committed to delivering convenient, modern, and accessible financial solutions to its customers.



