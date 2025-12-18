OTS synergy creates solid basis for joint combat with disinformation - official

ANKARA, Türkiye, December 18.​ Cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) at the level of states, societies, and expert communities creates a solid basis for collective counteraction to disinformation, Executive Director of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said at the Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation in Ankara, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Today, we are increasingly realizing that simply monitoring social media is no longer a sufficient tool. We are faced with the necessity of deeper analysis and more precise identification of information. If previously information warfare was mostly limited to political platforms, today the situation has radically changed. What was previously characterized by localized occurrences and sporadic events has evolved into a comprehensive and multi-dimensional phenomenon.

Modern technologies, the development of digital platforms, media environments, and tools of influence have made the spread of manipulative content nearly a continuous process. In these conditions, individual states, often without even realizing it, become direct targets of disinformation operations. Turkic states, in this context, are also in a zone of increased risk, facing new-generation information and digital threats," Ismayilov explained.

He pointed out that as fake news ramps up in complexity and sophistication, the scale of disinformation campaigns also kicks into high gear.

"The more falsifications are used, the wider their target audience becomes. The only way to counter this is through public education, protecting our people from intellectual disorientation, and freeing them from imposed ignorance.

This serves as an indicator of the societal maturation process and the operational efficacy of governmental frameworks.

The problem of disinformation in Azerbaijan is exacerbated by the fact that information attacks are increasingly masked as supposedly neutral or humanitarian narratives. Especially during periods when the country is implementing large-scale goals and strategic projects, we observe the activation of various campaigns aimed at distorting reality. These campaigns are based on creating an atmosphere of uncertainty, distrust, and covert pressure, often accompanied by attempts to impose false stories on society under the guise of alternative viewpoints," he added.

As Ismayilov pointed out, Azerbaijani government representatives had earlier issued alerts regarding the pervasive landscape of global misinformation dynamics—fake news, deepfakes, algorithmic manipulation, and the abuse of artificial intelligence—which will increasingly be used as a double-edged sword for pressure and intervention.

"These actions require not only national response measures but also coordinated, collective defense mechanisms. The foundation of such defense is societal awareness and a high level of trust between states. The creation of educational and analytical platforms, the development of media literacy, and the formation of resilient critical thinking skills should be viewed as elements of national security. This is directly related to the work of the media, civil society, and intergovernmental cooperation.

We also observe that external trends are increasingly attempting to influence public opinion through the media space. For each state, it is crucial to have an independent, objective, and professionally managed information ecosystem. This is a key issue for our shared future," he emphasized.

According to Ismayilov, the new generation of journalists, experts, and analysts must be protected from the distortion of values and professional degradation.

"Training programs, specialization, professional expertise, and ethical standards are the foundation of the future media landscape. We are convinced that the fight against disinformation should not be fragmented but based on constant dialogue, joint research, and knowledge exchange. Only through open cooperation, timely threat analysis, and the development of joint countermeasures can sustainable results be achieved. In this context, the steps taken by Türkiye, as well as joint initiatives by Türkiye and Azerbaijan aimed at strengthening information security, are of crucial importance. The consultations held, the involvement of relevant specialists, the implementation of technological solutions, and the development of rapid response mechanisms have become important stages in this process," he said.

Ismayilov mentioned that all these measures contribute to the formation of responsible behavior in society, keeping manipulations at bay, and bolstering ethical norms in both the national and international information arena.

"Finally, the cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, as well as cooperation within the Turkic States Organization at the level of governments, societies, and expert communities, creates a strong foundation for collective counteraction to disinformation. This direction should become one of the key items on the agenda of joint platforms and coordination mechanisms," he added.

Today the Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation in Ankara has started. The forum is attended by delegations from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The main objective of the forum is to establish a sustainable and effective communication environment among Turkic states, as well as to strengthen institutional cooperation in combating disinformation threats.

Representatives of government bodies, leading media organizations, and relevant experts are participating in the event. The Azerbaijani side is represented by Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov, Head of the Communication Policy Sector of the Department for Cooperation with NGOs and Communications of the Presidential Administration Javid Musayev, Head of the Media Relations Sector of the same department Kamran Hasanov, Chief Advisor of the Media Relations Sector Parvana Ibrahimova, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Natig Mammadli, Deputy Director of Trend News Agency and Head of Baku Network Elchin Alioghlu, Board Member of the Center for Analysis of International Relations Javid Valiyev, and the Head of the International Relations and Analytics Department of the APA Information Agency Faig Mahmudov.

The forum will discuss the impact of disinformation on national security, public opinion, and regional stability, as well as practical mechanisms for joint actions in the modern information environment. In line with the Information Action Plan of the OTS for 2025, the forum will serve as a platform for the exchange of knowledge and experience in the fields of media literacy, information security, countering disinformation, responsible use of digital technologies, international broadcasting, and the development of the next generation of journalism.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel