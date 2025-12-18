Azerbaijan’s employment support project boosts social welfare, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.​ The Employment Support Project implemented by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, with financial backing from the World Bank, plays a vital role in expanding self-employment programs and improving social welfare in the country, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anar Aliyev said, Trend reports.

Aliyev highlighted the project’s impact during the "Dayaq" award ceremony, noting that thousands have already benefited from the initiative.

“During the first phase, 26,000 people received support through project assets. The second phase, covering 2026-2029, will extend support to an additional 30,000 beneficiaries,” he said.

Minister emphasized that ensuring safe and healthy working conditions remains a key priority of Azerbaijan’s labor policy. He added that Azerbaijan has ratified 59 conventions and one protocol of the International Labour Organization (ILO), making it one of the leading CIS countries in adopting ILO standards.

“This year, within our collaboration with the ILO, we signed the third Country Program on Decent Work. Azerbaijan has also established a social partnership system based on sustainable mechanisms,” the minister said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel