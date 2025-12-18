Group of U.S. public and political figures plans to visit Azerbaijan - official (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Amy Carlon announced plans of a number of U.S. public and political figures to visit the country during a meeting with Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations Ramin Mammadov today, the committee said in a statement, Trend reports.

Mammadov pointed out that following the Memorandum of Understanding signed this year in Washington between the governments of Azerbaijan and the United States, cooperation in all areas, including the religious sphere, has entered a new stage. He noted that by making effective use of the opportunities arising in this new phase, it is possible to develop religious cooperation between Azerbaijan and the U.S.

The committee chairman, speaking about the multicultural environment shaped as a result of the successful state-religion policy implemented in our country, emphasized that the purposeful work carried out in this direction serves to preserve national and moral values in society, strengthen interfaith solidarity, and further consolidate civic unity.

Highlighting that the “Color of Diversity” festival, organized for the first time in the country, was held at a top level with broad public interest and active participation from representatives of various religious denominations, he noted that this is a real indicator of the tolerant environment in Azerbaijan based on mutual respect, trust, and multicultural values.

Carlon highly appreciated the religious tolerance and multicultural environment observed in the country and noted that the mutual understanding and cooperation among representatives of different religious denominations are exemplary. Emphasizing that multiculturalism is one of Azerbaijan’s strongest aspects, she said that the main goal of the U.S. is to contribute to strengthening peace, stability, and mutual understanding in the region. She also noted that U.S.-Azerbaijan relations will develop even more dynamically next year, with visits from several public and political figures planned for the country, and she highly valued the opening of the Baku office of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Chargé d’Affaires also stressed the importance of the U.S. International Religious Freedom Commission’s report being prepared free from biased approaches and unfounded claims, objectively and fully reflecting Azerbaijan’s current realities, including the guarantee of freedom of religious belief and the actual state of the tolerant environment in the country.

