Azerbaijani official highlights nation’s resilience in countering disinformation

ANKARA, Türkiye, December 18.​ Azerbaijan knows better than anyone what it means to fight disinformation, Javid Musayev, Head of the Communication Policy Sector at the Department for NGO Relations and Communications of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, said at the Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation in Ankara, Trend reports.

"Today's forum in Türkiye is not merely an event; it is a declaration, an action imbued with profound significance and symbolic weight," Musayev stated, underscoring the unprecedented challenges and transformations in the global information ecosystem, which are driven by geopolitical upheavals, disinformation campaigns, digital disorder, technological advancements, and the rise of artificial intelligence.

He further emphasized that hybrid threats have become an everyday reality, urging that every nation must develop robust mechanisms to safeguard its informational space.

"This issue transcends national security," he warned. "The security of every individual, every mind, every soul is now at stake."

Musayev elaborated that information security has evolved from being a mere component of national security to its very foundation. "As forum coordinator Burak Özkemin astutely pointed out, information security is now an inseparable part of genuine sovereignty. He aptly referenced the events in Karabakh as a case in point."

He then highlighted Azerbaijan’s unique experience in combating disinformation, stating, "No one understands better than Azerbaijan what it means to confront disinformation. We have experienced it firsthand. Five years ago, as our forces began liberating occupied territories, a parallel misinformation campaign was waged against us in global media."

"The onslaught was relentless, spanning Western news outlets, social media platforms, and fabricated narratives. Yet, we did not yield. We stood our ground. And today, we possess the necessary mechanisms and resources to counter these threats. We have learned how to fight back effectively."

"We welcomed international media into our country, offering journalists firsthand accounts of the reality on the ground—devastated cities, ongoing shelling, and the plight of civilians. Regular briefings provided accurate, chronological updates, serving as one of the most potent tools in combating false narratives," he added.

Musayev also highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s proactive role during the 44-day Second Karabakh War: "BBC, CNN, Euronews, Al Arabiya, France 24, TRT, Anadolu Agency, they all heard the truth firsthand. This is how a true Supreme Commander-in-Chief operates in a hybrid war."

He emphasized the solidarity of media in fraternal countries, especially Türkiye.

"We fought back against attacks shoulder to shoulder. And it was then, in the midst of that struggle, that the idea of a joint Azerbaijan-Türkiye information platform was born.

Five years have passed. We have achieved much together. Today, we continue this work, deepening cooperation, strengthening the platform, and developing shared mechanisms to combat disinformation. I am convinced that creating such a platform within the Organization of Turkic States is both timely and essential.

We are one family. We share a common history, culture, values, and legal foundations. This is not merely an alliance; it is a gift from God. And we must nurture it," he added.

Musayev noted that the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has made substantial progress in the media and information sectors. The first media forum for OTS member states was held in Azerbaijan. Today, for the first time, information and media ministers are convening, joined by government officials, media representatives, and experts.

"We must intensify our efforts to counter manipulation and strengthen information resilience. But that alone is not enough. We also need to teach 'media hygiene', the ability to read beyond headlines, understand subtext, and identify sources. Critical thinking is essential. Social media has become a battlefield, a space for manipulation. If our society cannot distinguish truth from falsehood, we risk losing the war for consciousness. And that is why we are here.

Azerbaijan is emerging as a hub for global discourse. We recently held the third global media forum in Shusha, a symbolic city liberated from occupation. The venue itself sends a powerful message. As President Ilham Aliyev said, the Organization of Turkic States is our primary international body because it is our family: 'We have no other family. Our family is the Turkic world.' We are convinced of this. These are not just words. This is a strategic choice. And this choice is forever," he concluded.

Today, the Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation in Ankara has started. The forum is attended by delegations from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The main objective of the forum is to establish a sustainable and effective communication environment among Turkic states, as well as to strengthen institutional cooperation in combating disinformation threats.

Representatives of government bodies, leading media organizations, and relevant experts are participating in the event. The Azerbaijani side is represented by Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov, Head of the Communication Policy Sector of the Department for Cooperation with NGOs and Communications of the Presidential Administration Javid Musayev, Head of the Media Relations Sector of the same department Kamran Hasanov, Chief Advisor of the Media Relations Sector Parvana Ibrahimova, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Natig Mammadli, Deputy Director of Trend News Agency and Head of Baku Network Elchin Alioghlu, Board Member of the Center for Analysis of International Relations Javid Valiyev, and the Head of the International Relations and Analytics Department of the APA Information Agency Faig Mahmudov.

The forum will discuss the impact of disinformation on national security, public opinion, and regional stability, as well as practical mechanisms for joint actions in the modern information environment. In line with the Information Action Plan of the OTS for 2025, the forum will serve as a platform for the exchange of knowledge and experience in the fields of media literacy, information security, countering disinformation, responsible use of digital technologies, international broadcasting, and the development of the next generation of journalism.

