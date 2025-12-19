Alpacas by Sol Alejo shine at Baku’s Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19.​ An exhibition by Peruvian artist Sol Alejo entitled “The Imaginary World Between the Andes and the Caucasus” has opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports.

The main characters in the works on display are alpacas, which have become a symbol of the Andean plateau. In Sol Alejo's paintings, they are depicted with human emotions.

Visitors can also see works created by the artist specifically for the Baku exhibition. In these works, presented for the first time, the author depicts her characters against the backdrop of historical monuments and landmarks in Baku and Shamakhi: on an alpaca farm in Shamakhi, on the Ferris wheel in Baku, while visiting Baku Boulevard, in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center, and in other places.

Sol Alejo, who has participated in more than 60 local and international exhibitions, has been interested in art since her early years. Inspired by the nature of the Andes and the Caucasus Mountains, she emphasizes that art acts as a bridge between cultures, using the generalized image of alpacas, which know no boundaries and live in both the Andes and the Caucasus Mountains. In her works, alpacas carry not only a storyline but also a symbolic and emotional meaning.

