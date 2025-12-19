Tajikistan, Japan's ICA debate cooperation in key economic sectors

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 19. Tajikistan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) discussed issues related to the gradual expansion of cooperation in key economic sectors, with a focus on the implementation of joint projects, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

These issues were addressed during a working meeting between the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Akihiko Tanaka, held on December 19 in Tokyo.

During the discussions, Emomali Rahmon underscored Tajikistan's deep appreciation for its cooperation with Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). He highlighted that the projects supported by JICA have made a substantial contribution to the country’s socio-economic development.

The dialogue also focused on advancing cooperation in key sectors of Tajikistan’s national economy, emphasizing the implementation of joint initiatives in industry, transport, energy, agriculture, water supply, education, and healthcare.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in expanding their partnership and continuing practical collaboration in critical areas.

Earlier, on December 18, President Rahmon arrived in Tokyo for an official visit to participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue.