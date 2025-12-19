Kyrgyzstan, Japan take steps toward stronger socioeconomic and cultural ties

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 19. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov met with Emperor Naruhito of Japan today as part of his official visit to the country and discussed expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

Furthermore, the leaders discussed strengthening friendly ties and enhancing mutual understanding and trust between the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Japan. Emperor Naruhito highlighted the importance of the visit for deepening bilateral relations.

President Japarov noted the Kyrgyz people’s warm regard for Japan and praised the successful holding of EXPO 2025 in Osaka, where the Kyrgyz National Pavilion received a gold award in the “Expanding Life Opportunities” category.

The Kyrgyz leader emphasized the role of Japanese technology and educational programs in supporting the country’s socioeconomic development, including scholarship programs that nurture a new generation of civil servants. He highlighted growing interest in the Japanese language and culture among Kyrgyz youth, with approximately 700 students currently studying Japanese studies at four universities in Kyrgyzstan.

Japarov also praised Emperor Naruhito’s work in water resources management and expressed interest in deepening cooperation on the sustainable development of mountain regions. He invited the Emperor to participate in the Second Global Mountain Summit “Bishkek+25”, scheduled for 2027.

Following the meeting, President Japarov expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and extended an invitation to Emperor Naruhito to visit Kyrgyzstan at his convenience.

President Sadyr Japarov is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, Japarov will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore avenues for cooperation in several critical areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, fostering partnerships, and advancing human capital development.