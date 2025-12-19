bp details pipeline network overhaul in Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Innovative solutions and continuous improvement measures have been implemented as part of pipeline network modernization projects in Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia, David Bezhitadze, Corrosion and Materials Engineer at BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Ltd, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the Asset Integrity, Corrosion and Coatings Conference 2025 held in Baku.

"Our goal is to use new technologies to combat corrosion," he said.

According to him, innovative solutions and measures for continuous improvement have been implemented as part of the AGT (Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye) pipeline network modernization projects.

"Key innovations include ICCP systems powered by renewable energy sources, specially designed for remote sites, as well as comprehensive measures to reduce the impact of alternating and direct current, integrated into the design," he said.

Bezhitadze outlined that corrosion is a continuous process, and the main task of the company's specialists is to minimize its rate.

Various methods are used for this, including cathodic protection and protective coatings.

"We monitor barriers that slow down corrosion and are constantly looking for ways to improve their effectiveness. The company plans to use new technologies and improve equipment to minimize the impact of corrosion on infrastructure. In addition, BP actively collaborates with other companies specializing in corrosion control, including CTS, which provides cathodic protection services. We regularly discuss emerging issues and seek optimal solutions together with our partners," Bezhitadze emphasized.