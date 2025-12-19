Azerbaijani oil elevates in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $0.47, or 0.7%, on December 18 from the previous level, coming in at $63.87 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $0.45, or 0.73%, to $61.77 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude increased by $0.15, or 0.47%, to $31.76 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.06, or 0.1%, to $60.93 per barrel

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.