Azerbaijan moves petroleum products from Aghstafa to Georgia for Armenia (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19.​ Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR has dispatched the first batch of locally produced oil destined for Armenia from Aghstafa to Georgia, Trend reports.

The train, having departed from Baku Cargo Station, arrived at Boyuk Kesik Station during the night.

Following an inspection at the station, the train will proceed to Georgia before continuing its journey to Armenia.

A total of 1,220 tons of RON95 motor fuel, loaded into 22 railcars, were dispatched by ADY freight train from Baku Freight Station to Boyuk Kesik Station.