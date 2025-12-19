Kazakhstan, Japan's Komatsu discuss building heavy equipment overhaul hub in Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 19. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Hiroyuki Ogawa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Komatsu Ltd., discussed the implementation of a project to build a heavy equipment overhaul and refurbishment complex in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

In the course of the meeting, Ogawa underlined that Central Asia represents a strategically important market with strong growth potential and significant opportunities. He noted that the new facility would become the largest regional hub, reducing the time and cost of component repairs for mining companies while ensuring prompt and efficient service support.

In turn, President Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in localizing production, further strengthening industrial cooperation between the two countries, and gaining access to advanced technologies to enhance the competitiveness of the national economy.

During the meeting, significant emphasis was placed on workforce development. President Tokayev expressed his full support for Komatsu's initiative to establish a regional training center in Kazakhstan for operators, mechanics, and engineers. He highlighted that this project would play a crucial role in advancing human capital development and fostering a deeper industrial partnership between the two entities.

Komatsu, a global leader in engineering, is renowned for its expertise in manufacturing construction, mining, road, and industrial equipment.

Meanwhile, President Tokayev is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, Tokayev will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore avenues for cooperation in several critical areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, fostering partnerships, and advancing human capital development.