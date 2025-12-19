Azerbaijan slams European Parliament's ongoing biased policy - speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The European Parliament has continued its biased policy by adopting a resolution against Azerbaijan, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, said at today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

"We firmly reject the accusations contained in the resolution, such as the existence of political prisoners and the violation of academic freedoms," she noted.

The speaker pointed out that the Azerbaijani state adheres to the principles of responsibility to its citizens.

"The protection of human rights and freedoms should be protected only by observing the principles of national law and state sovereignty," she said.

Will be updated