President of Turkmenistan holds talks with Japan’s top parliamentary figures

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 19. President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, held bilateral meetings with Japanese parliamentary leaders in Tokyo, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The discussions were held with Fumihiro Nukaga, Speaker of Japan’s House of Representatives, and Endo Toshiaki, the head of the Japanese-Turkmen Parliamentary Friendship Group. The conversations centered on enhancing bilateral cooperation, with particular emphasis on strengthening inter-parliamentary relations and fostering closer coordination within international platforms such as the United Nations. Both sides underscored their shared commitment to advancing global peace and sustainable development.

President Berdimuhamedov stressed the significance of Turkmenistan's initiative to convene the inaugural meeting of parliamentary leaders from Central Asia and Japan under the "Central Asia - Japan" framework. The discussions included proposals aimed at fortifying the activities of the Turkmen-Japanese Parliamentary Friendship Group and creating collaborative mechanisms for women parliamentarians from both countries.

The meetings further reinforced the enduring and stable economic partnership between Turkmenistan and Japan. Existing collaboration in the gas and chemical sectors was highlighted, while both parties emphasized the need to broaden engagement in cultural, humanitarian, and other areas of mutual interest.

Berdimuhamedov is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, he will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore cooperation in key areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, partnership building, and human capital development.