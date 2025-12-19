Azerbaijan's remittance flow to UAE moves up in 9M2025
During the first nine months of this year, there was an uptick in both the amount and velocity of remittances between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates; nevertheless, remittances into the country were relatively unchanged and remittances out of the country were down.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy