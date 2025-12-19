Fitch upgrades Georgian telecom’s credit rating, maintains stable outlook

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Georgian Silknet JSC's IDR from B+ to BB- with a stable outlook. The company holds a 35% share in the mobile market and 34% in fixed broadband. Its debt is low after repaying $300 million in bonds, while maintaining strong cash flow and a 55% EBITDA margin.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register