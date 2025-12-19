Uzbekneftegaz, KazMunayGas share expertise in petrochemicals

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 19. Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz and Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas exchanged experience in the oil and gas sector, Trend reports via the company.

As part of bilateral cooperation, a delegation of specialists from KazMunayGas (KMG) visited the Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex and the Bukhara Oil Refinery, where they were introduced to the operations of these key facilities.

During the visit, the delegation was provided with an overview of the entire production process, along with insights into the modern technologies, innovative solutions, and effective management practices implemented at the plants.

The visit also served as an opportunity to observe advanced industry practices, fostering a conducive environment for the exchange of practical knowledge and professional expertise among specialists.

The delegation received comprehensive information on the range of products manufactured at the facilities, including their technical and quality specifications, compliance with international standards, and alignment with market demands.

A particular emphasis was placed on the systems for quality control, testing procedures, and the adoption of modern quality assurance approaches.

Following the visit, the specialists engaged in discussions, exchanging views and exploring proposals and initiatives aimed at enhancing production efficiency.

Meanwhile, in November, KazMunayGas (KMG) and Uzbekneftegaz (UNG) reached an agreement on the foundational principles of the Zharkyn geological exploration project in Kazakhstan. According to KMG, this marks the first joint geological exploration initiative between the two national oil and gas companies and is expected to further strengthen the energy cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.