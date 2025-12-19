Kazakhstan, Japan's Sumitomo deliberate on nuclear medicine and energy projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 19. Kazakhstan and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation discussed the preparation of a joint project in the field of nuclear medicine and the implementation of joint investment projects in transport and logistics, as well as the energy sector, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, and Shingo Ueno, Representative Director, President, and CEO of Sumitomo Corporation.

Shingo Ueno highlighted that Sumitomo is actively engaged in a project with Kazakhstan’s national company, Kazatomprom, focused on developing scientifically grounded methods for producing medical radioisotopes from uranium processing by-products.

President Tokayev underscored Kazakhstan’s deep appreciation for Sumitomo’s commitment to sustainable growth and responsible business practices, emphasizing the company’s role as a long-term strategic partner.

Sumitomo Corporation is a global integrated trading and business investment entity, with a vast network comprising 127 offices across 64 countries and regions.