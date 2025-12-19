Kazakhstan and Japan's Mitsui reveal blueprint for new manufacturing plant

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 19. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of Mitsui & Co. Tatsuo Yasunaga have outlined plans to expand joint projects, including a new manufacturing complex construction, Trend reports via the press service of Kazakh president.

These issues were discussed on the sidelines of the summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue.

During the meeting, the sides focused on future cooperation initiatives, including Mitsui’s planned participation in the construction of a manufacturing complex in Astana specializing in major repairs and equipment restoration.

President Tokayev expressed interest in broadening Mitsui’s involvement in Kazakhstan’s economy, with discussions also covering prospective projects in critical minerals, transportation and logistics, and the deployment of technologies aimed at preventing natural disasters.

Moreover, it was noted that Mitsui continues to play an important role in international supply chains and the development of infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects, creating a foundation for further cooperation.

The parties also confirmed plans to sign a number of memorandums on the implementation of joint projects during the President’s ongoing visit to Tokyo, formalizing the next stage of Kazakhstan–Japan economic cooperation.