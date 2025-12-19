Tajikistan, Japan discuss strategic pathways for joint project dev't

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 19. Tajikistan and Japan discussed the implementation of further joint projects in various sectors, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

These issues were addressed during a meeting between the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Tajikistan-Japan Parliamentary Friendship and Cooperation Group, a member of the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament, Keiji Furuya, held within the framework of the President’s official visit to Japan.

During the discussions, President Emomali Rahmon commended the pivotal role of the parliamentary friendship group in enhancing the bilateral relationship and fostering multifaceted cooperation between Tajikistan and Japan. He underscored the significance of inter-parliamentary dialogue as a crucial mechanism for deepening bilateral ties.

The parties also focused on the implementation of joint projects in several key sectors, including energy, healthcare, science and education, transport, agriculture, and the strengthening of human capacity.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed a shared commitment to further developing the Tajik-Japanese partnership and expanding practical cooperation in priority areas.

Earlier, on December 18, President Rahmon arrived in Tokyo for an official visit to participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue.