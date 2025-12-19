Uzbekistan and Japan shed light on ambitious bilateral investment projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 19. Over the past few years, the number of joint ventures between Uzbekistan and Japan has increased tenfold, while the total portfolio of ongoing projects has exceeded $20 billion, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

The figures were announced during a meeting between President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ryosei Akazawa.

During the discussions, the parties agreed to devise a comprehensive action plan aimed at further enhancing bilateral business relations, with active involvement from the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and the Japan Association for Trade with Russia and NIS (ROTOBO).

Special emphasis was placed on expanding trade and investment cooperation, while also deepening industrial collaboration in key areas such as alternative energy, decarbonization, critical raw materials, and other strategic sectors.

The parties also highlighted the importance of establishing a ministerial-level intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, recognizing it as a vital mechanism for advancing joint programs and initiatives.

President Mirziyoyev is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, he will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore avenues for cooperation in several critical areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, fostering partnerships, and advancing human capital development.