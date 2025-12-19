MP сalls EU Parliament's resolution smear campaign against Azerbaijan’s independent policy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The real reason for the European Parliament (EP) resolution is the dirty campaign of anti-Azerbaijani forces against the independent policy of Azerbaijan, Kamran Bayramov, member of the Committee on Legal Policy and State Building of the country's parliament, said at today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

" We have once again witnessed a biased and politicized step by the European Parliament, directed against the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, without any legal basis. Yesterday, hearings were held in that institution regarding Azerbaijan, and if that piece of paper can be called a resolution, then a resolution was adopted," he explained.

According to the MP, the EP has been targeting Azerbaijan for years, attempting to pressure our country under the guise of "democracy," 'human rights', and 'rule of law'.

"However, we know very well that the real reason behind this resolution is the dirty campaign led by anti-Azerbaijani forces against our country's independent policies, its growing influence in the region, and the peace agenda it promotes.

The claims made in this resolution are entirely fabricated and based on false information. The rule of law in Azerbaijan is fully ensured, and no one is persecuted for their professional activities or political views. Presenting the accountability of those who have committed crimes as 'repression' is nothing but disrespect for international law and our independent judicial system.

This is not just about the actions of the EP; it concerns the internal decay and moral bankruptcy of an institution that presents itself to the world as the 'beacon of democracy' and the 'fortress of human rights'. Those who have lectured us for years on 'European values' and taught transparency to other countries, what are they actually doing behind the scenes? The answer is simple and clear: Political bargaining and corruption."

The MP emphasized that recent corruption scandals within the EP have shown that even vice-presidents of this double standards machine are being bribed with bags of cash. This is not just the fault of a few individuals, but proof that the system itself is highly susceptible to corruption.

"While the EP, which has now earned the title of a political exchange, is drowning in the swamp of corruption, it still dares to lecture other countries. An institution that cannot manage its own lobbying activities and refuses to ensure financial transparency is the height of hypocrisy when it accuses others.

For them, corruption only becomes a 'problem' when it doesn't serve their own interests. But when millions flow into their pockets, they call it 'diplomacy' or 'cooperation'. This means that the EP's moral authority is even lower than zero.

Therefore, the political bargaining, artificial activities, and fake resolutions coming from Europe's center of power have no right to dictate or show Azerbaijan the way," he concluded.

