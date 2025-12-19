Azerbaijan set to ban restoration work posing risks to historical monuments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19.​ Legislation on the inviolability of historical and cultural monuments is being strengthened in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The issue was reflected in a draft law on amendments to the "Law on the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments," discussed at today’s plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Under existing legislation, altering the artistic and aesthetic appearance of monuments, demolishing them, or carrying out repair, construction, economic, or other works that could pose a threat to them is prohibited.

According to the proposed amendments, it will also be banned to damage or destroy monuments, relocate them without approval from the authority designated by the relevant executive body, as well as to carry out construction and installation, restoration, reconstruction, conservation works or landscaping activities that violate their inviolability or create a risk to them.

The draft law was put to a vote and adopted at the first reading.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel