Tajikistan and Japan attach importance to dev't of inter-parliamentary co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19.​ Tajikistan and Japan attach great importance to the development and deepening of inter-parliamentary cooperation, viewing it as one of the key mechanisms for strengthening political dialogue and expanding bilateral relations between the two countries, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

This issue was discussed during a meeting between the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the House of Councillors of the Japanese Parliament, Sekiguchi Masakazu, held on December 19 in Tokyo.

During the meeting, the Head of State emphasized that Tajikistan pays special attention to the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation with Japan. It was noted that parliamentary diplomacy serves as an effective tool for further strengthening intergovernmental dialogue and expanding bilateral interaction.

President Emomali Rahmon is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, Rahmon will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore avenues for cooperation in several critical areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, fostering partnerships, and advancing human capital development.

