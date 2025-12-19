Court proceedings against Armenian citizens continue with final statements from accused

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19.​ The trial in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued at the Baku Military Court on December 19, Trend reports.

The hearing continued with the final statement of the accused, David Manukyan, as he presented his counterarguments in response to the prosecution’s statements.

The accused said he disagreed with the points announced by the state prosecution.

Manukyan claimed that he did not attend the "meetings of the security council" of the illegal regime either as a participant or as an observer, as his official duties did not allow him to do so.

The accused also expressed his gratitude to his defense attorneys.

In his final statement, accused Arayik Harutyunyan voiced his disagreement with the prosecution’s rebuttals.

Harutyunyan said that he and his two brothers studied at a school in the Garabagh region and that there were no problems with studying in the Armenian language. He added that there were no issues between them and the Azerbaijanis saying: "We attended each other's events."

Court proceedings continue against the Armenian nationals, who face charges related to Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, violations of the laws and customs of war, financing terrorism, and the violent seizure and retention of power, among other serious offenses.

