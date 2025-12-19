Azerbaijani investments in Saudi Arabian economy skyrocket for 9M2025

Azerbaijan's foreign direct investments (FDI) in Saudi Arabia totaled $15.7 million in the first nine months of 2025. This represents a 7.7-fold increase compared to the same period in 2024, when the figure was $2 million. Azerbaijan's FDI in Saudi Arabia accounted for 0.8% of the total FDI during this period.

