Armenian minister announces arrival of Azerbaijani gasoline wagons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19.​ A total of 22 railcars carrying 1,300 tons of A95-grade gasoline entered Armenian territory via the Azerbaijan–Georgia–Armenia railway, the Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said in a post on his official Facebook page, Trend reports.

"This delivery represents not only the first commercial-economic operation between the two countries since peace was restored but also the first such exchange since Armenia gained independence," he noted.

On December 18, Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR dispatched the first batch of locally produced oil to Armenia. Thus, 1,220 tons of RON-95 motor fuel, loaded into 22 railcars, were sent by ADY freight train from the Baku freight station to the Boyuk Kesik station.

