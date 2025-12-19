Uzbekistan, Japan’s Sojitz accelerate energy ambitions with Syrdarya power plant

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 19. Uzbekistan and Japan’s Sojitz Corporation have underscored the importance of accelerating the implementation of a combined-cycle power plant project in the Syrdarya region amid growing electricity demand, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

This matter was addressed during a meeting between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Sojitz Corporation executives, Masayoshi Fujimoto and Kosuke Uemura.

The discussions also encompassed several key initiatives, including the development of a multidisciplinary hospital, the construction of a new international airport in Tashkent, and the establishment of a wind power plant.

Additionally, there was strong support for projects focused on modernizing medical clinics, enhancing preschool and primary education facilities, creating a cross-border "green" energy corridor, upgrading gas compressor stations nationwide, and facilitating Sojitz Corporation's involvement in the establishment of a special economic zone designed to attract Japanese investors.

President Mirziyoyev is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, he will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore avenues for cooperation in several critical areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, fostering partnerships, and advancing human capital development.