Uzbekistan reaching out to Japan to step up green energy collaboration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 19. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited Japanese businesses to take an active part in ensuring energy stability and advancing the country’s green transition, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

The statement was made during a meeting between President Mirziyoyev and the heads of leading Japanese companies, financial institutions, and business associations.

The initiative is all about putting the pedal to the metal with renewable energy sources and energy storage systems, while also working to cut the carbon intensity of the economy down to size.

During the talks, the head of state also called on Japanese investors to actively participate in the modernization of Uzbekistan’s economy, aimed at accelerating industrialization, introducing advanced technologies, increasing productivity, and expanding export potential.

Within this framework, several strategic focal points for enhanced collaboration with Japanese corporate entities were delineated. Focused emphasis was directed towards the intricate processing of essential minerals to establish comprehensive value-added ecosystems.



Additional avenues of potential encompass the advancement of mechanical engineering paradigms and the optimization of industrial apparatus, alongside the establishment of a contemporary, high-tech industrial ecosystem. Significant focus was directed towards the evolution of information technologies, encompassing the deployment of artificial intelligence frameworks and the execution of digital transformation initiatives.

President Mirziyoyev is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, he will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore avenues for cooperation in several critical areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, fostering partnerships, and advancing human capital development.

The Summit is anticipated to reaffirm the enduring cooperative relations between Central Asian countries and Japan, a significant partner, while enhancing their mutually beneficial collaboration. During the Summit, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will organize the "Central Asia plus Japan" Business Forum. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will conduct bilateral discussions with the presidents of Central Asian nations to discuss the enhancement of bilateral relations and international affairs, among other topics.

