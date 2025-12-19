President of Bulgaria sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

Please accept my warmest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday!

I take this pleasant opportunity to express my conviction that, as a result of our joint efforts, the strategic partnership and excellent relations between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to actively develop and deepen in the future.

I recall with pleasure our meetings over the past few years, which always took place in a constructive and friendly atmosphere, during which the strategic relations, the expansion of the fruitful contacts, and the active political dialogue between our two countries have been reaffirmed in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

I hope that your long-delayed visit to Bulgaria, in connection with the opening of Shusha Park in the city of Veliko Tarnovo, for which we have made such great efforts with you, will be possible to take place in 2026, regardless of the current political crisis in Bulgaria.

Following the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), to the successful holding of which your personal commitment and participation undoubtedly contributed, I remain ready to continue the dialogue at the highest political and state levels between our two countries in 2026, including during the Summit, which Azerbaijan will be organizing for the first time within the framework of the upcoming 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

Wishing you good health, prosperity, and success in your highly responsible endeavors, please accept, esteemed Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.