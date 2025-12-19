Azerbaijan reveals details of pardons and prisoners released in recent decades

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Over 10,000 prisoners have been released in 71 pardons in Azerbaijan over the past 30 years, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building Ali Huseynli said during discussion of the draft law "On declaring amnesty on the occasion of the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty", Trend reports.

According to him, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has consistently and successfully pursued a humane legal policy.

Huseynli noted that during the mentioned period, the 12 amnesty decisions adopted applied to more than 130,000 people.

"The draft Amnesty Resolution submitted by President Ilham Aliyev to the parliament on the occasion of the 'Year of Constitution and Sovereignty' is considered the most extensive amnesty document during the period of Azerbaijan's independence due to its scope. The decision is expected to apply to a total of about 20,000 people, of whom more than 5,000 will be released from prison," the committee chairman noted.