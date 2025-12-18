Turkmenistan exchange sees key deals in LPG and polypropylene trades
Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
Entrepreneurs from Afghanistan concluded deals with the State Concern “Turkmenhimiya” to purchase liquefied petroleum gas, while local entrepreneurs reached agreements on the domestic market with the State Concern “Turkmennebit” to purchase polypropylene of the “TPP D 30 S” grade.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy