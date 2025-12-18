Swedish investments in Azerbaijani economy boom for 9M2025

FDI from Sweden to Azerbaijan reached $29.6 million in the first nine months of 2025, a 17.1-fold increase from last year. Sweden's share of total FDI in Azerbaijan was 0.6%. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's investment in Sweden fell by 29.3% to $20.6 million.

