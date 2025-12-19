Tajikistan and Japan dive into further development of co-op

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 19. Tajikistan and Japan reviewed the nuts and bolts of enhancing their bilateral relations and the bright prospects for widening their cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

These issues were considered during a meeting between the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, Naruhito, held on December 19 in Tokyo.

During the meeting, current issues related to the development of Tajik-Japanese relations were discussed. The head of state expressed his gratitude to the Emperor of Japan for the warm and cordial reception and the attention shown.

It was observed that at this juncture, the ties between Tajikistan and Japan span a broad spectrum of collaborative efforts, touching on trade and economic matters, cultural exchanges, humanitarian initiatives, and other areas of shared interest for both parties.

President Emomali Rahmon is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, Rahmon will participate in the inaugural Summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore avenues for cooperation in several critical areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, fostering partnerships, and advancing human capital development.

The Summit is anticipated to reaffirm the enduring cooperative relations between Central Asian countries and Japan, a significant partner, while enhancing their mutually beneficial collaboration. During the Summit, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will organize the "Central Asia plus Japan" Business Forum. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will conduct bilateral discussions with the presidents of Central Asian nations to discuss the enhancement of bilateral relations and international affairs, among other topics.

