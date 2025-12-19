Tajikistan and Japan's JOGMEC explore opportunities for co-op in energy sector

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 19. Tajikistan and Japan's Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) are exploring opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector, as well as in the mining industry, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the CEO of the JOGMEC Ichiro Takahara, held on December 19 in Tokyo.

At the outset of the discussions, the Head of State emphasized Tajikistan’s strong interest in collaborating with the organization to advance projects within the energy and mining sectors.

The talks then focused on optimizing Tajikistan's industrial capabilities, particularly in the modernization of technologies for mineral extraction and processing. Additionally, the establishment of joint production facilities was identified as a key area for future cooperation.

President Emomali Rahmon is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, Rahmon will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore avenues for cooperation in several critical areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, fostering partnerships, and advancing human capital development.