Germany welcomes shipment of oil products from Azerbaijan to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Germany has expressed approval over the dispatch of a freight train carrying oil products from Azerbaijan to Armenia, Trend reports.

Niklas Wagner, Director for Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia at the German Foreign Ministry, shared the news on platform X.

He stated: “After three decades of conflict, a freight train carrying oil products is being sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia. This event is not only a significant achievement for both sides but also an important step toward economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

It is noteworthy that on December 19, SOCAR delivered the first batch of domestically produced oil to Armenia. A total of 1,220 tons of AI-95 automotive fuel, loaded in 22 wagons, was sent to Armenia via a freight train operated by CJSC Azerbaijan Railways.