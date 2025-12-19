Azerbaijani parliament sets up commission to adopt statement on EP's resolution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijan's Parliament will adopt a Statement on the European Parliament (EP) resolution against Azerbaijan and set up the relevant commission, Trend reports.

This issue has been discussed at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The decision to set up the commission was announced by the Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

Shahin Ismayilov was elected as the chairman of the commission, and Fazail Ibrahimli, Bahruz Maharramov, Zaur Shukurov, and Parvana Valiyeva were elected as its members.