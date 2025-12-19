Azerbaijan, UN discuss dev't of National SDG Monitoring System

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19.​ Azerbaijan and the United Nations (UN) have discussed key priorities for their ongoing cooperation, focusing on sustainable development initiatives, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov shared the details in a post on his official X page.

"During the meeting with Vladanka Andreeva, United Nations Resident Coordinator for Azerbaijan, we discussed key priorities on the cooperation agenda with the United Nations.

We exchanged views on the implementation of the United Nations-Azerbaijan Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026-2030, the development of the National SDG Monitoring System to strengthen oversight of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the continuation of efforts to localize the SDGs across regions in cooperation with UN specialized agencies.

We express our sincere gratitude to Ms. Vladanka Andreeva for her valuable contributions to strengthening the high-level partnership between the UN Country Team and the Government of Azerbaijan during her tenure and wish her continued success in her future endeavors," the post reads.

Azerbaijan fully adopts the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), emphasizing poverty reduction, gender equality, decent work, health, education, and environmental sustainability. The nation aligns these objectives with strategies such as the "National Strategy for Socio-Economic Development" and green transition goals. Key areas include SDGs 1 & 2 (poverty and food security), SDGs 3 & 4 (health and education), SDG 5 (gender equality), SDG 8 (economic diversification and job creation), SDGs 7 & 13 (clean energy and climate action), SDG 9 (resilient infrastructure), and SDGs 14 & 15 (environmental management). Strategic roadmaps integrate these SDG targets with a commitment to international cooperation to achieve 2030 Agenda targets.

