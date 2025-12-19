Uzbekistan, Japan agree to host interparliamentary forum in Tashkent

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 19. Uzbekistan and Japan have agreed to hold the next Interparliamentary Forum in Uzbekistan in 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Taro Aso, Vice President of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party, Chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with Uzbekistan, and Chairman of the Friendship Group with Central Asian Countries.

The discussion focused on advancing the Uzbek–Japanese strategic partnership, with a particular emphasis on strengthening parliamentary cooperation.

Both sides underscored the importance of enhancing interparliamentary exchanges and reinforcing the role of parliamentary friendship groups in driving collaborative initiatives.

The Parliamentary Friendship League with Uzbekistan, established in 2002, now counts over 40 members, including prominent political figures, influential lawmakers, and diplomats from Japan.

President Mirziyoyev is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, he will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore avenues for cooperation in several critical areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, fostering partnerships, and advancing human capital development.