Kazakhstan and Japan explore Smart City synergy and AI innovation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 19. Kazakhstan and Japan discussed cooperation in the fields of digitalization, Smart City development, artificial intelligence, and sustainable urban development, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Tokyo's Governor, Yuriko Koike.

The sides also explored strategies for creating more comfortable, environmentally sustainable, safe, and inclusive urban environments for both residents and visitors in major cities.

President Tokayev highlighted the considerable potential for collaboration between the two capitals, particularly in the integration of artificial intelligence within urban management systems.

During the meeting, President Tokayev was introduced to Tokyo’s Smart City initiative, which leverages advanced technologies to enhance the quality of life, improve governance efficiency, and promote sustainable urban development.