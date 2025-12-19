Azerbaijan showcases Gara Garayev’s musical masterpieces in Japan with new CD (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. A compact disc (CD) showcasing the works of the renowned Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev has been released through the initiative of Gulnara Safarova, an Azerbaijani musician residing in Japan and the head of the Ongakuno-le music school, with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the committee told Trend.

This is Gara Garayev's first CD to be released in Japan, as well as in Asia.

The compositions featured on the CD were performed by a group of talented musicians on piano, string, and wind instruments. The production involved a highly skilled team, including a recording director, producer, designer, and other specialists, who contributed to the preparation of the disc.

The recording was made at the world-renowned KAWAI music company studio in Sendai, the capital of Miyagi Prefecture, Japan. The audio was subsequently converted into compact disc format, and the final CD was produced in Tokyo.

The CDs will be distributed to KAWAI and YAMAHA music centers, as well as to music enthusiasts at the Zama International Festival, scheduled for January 2026.

The CD will also be presented at Safarova's concert in Tokyo, set for July of the following year.

This project represents a significant step in enhancing Azerbaijani-Japanese cultural relations, advancing the international recognition of Azerbaijani classical music, and broadening awareness of Gara Garayev’s artistic legacy to a global audience.

